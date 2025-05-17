Prep Scores And Schedule &#8211; Saturday, May 17th

Prep Scores And Schedule – Saturday, May 17th

photo - Jay Caldwell

Most of the baseball and softball games from Friday were either postponed or canceled, but one game did get in.

BASEBALL:

ROCORI 7, Red Wing 4

Big Lake vs. Maple Lake - CANCELED

Sauk Centre vs. Brandon-Evansville - CANCELED

Osakis vs. Pierz - CANCELED

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Providence Academy - CANCELED

Dassel-Cokato vs. Southwest Christian - CANCELED

Saturday's Schedule:

ROCORI vs. Red Wing

Anoka vs. Sartell

Litchfield vs. Southwest Christian

SOFTBALL:

Big Lake vs. Rockford - CANCELED

Little Falls vs. Willmar - CANCELED

Sartell vs. Buffalo - CANCELED

Mora vs. Foley - CANCELED

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. St. Cloud Crush - CANCELED

Dassel-Cokato vs. Annandale - CANCELED

Saturday's Schedule:

Zimmerman vs. Monticello

Pierz vs. Pillager

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

These people from the St. Cloud area have competed at the Olympic Games

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.
Filed Under: High School Sports Scores, prep sports results, St. Cloud Crush
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON