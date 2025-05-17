Prep Scores And Schedule – Saturday, May 17th
Most of the baseball and softball games from Friday were either postponed or canceled, but one game did get in.
BASEBALL:
ROCORI 7, Red Wing 4
Big Lake vs. Maple Lake - CANCELED
Sauk Centre vs. Brandon-Evansville - CANCELED
Osakis vs. Pierz - CANCELED
St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Providence Academy - CANCELED
Dassel-Cokato vs. Southwest Christian - CANCELED
Saturday's Schedule:
ROCORI vs. Red Wing
Anoka vs. Sartell
Litchfield vs. Southwest Christian
SOFTBALL:
Big Lake vs. Rockford - CANCELED
Little Falls vs. Willmar - CANCELED
Sartell vs. Buffalo - CANCELED
Mora vs. Foley - CANCELED
St. Cloud Cathedral vs. St. Cloud Crush - CANCELED
Dassel-Cokato vs. Annandale - CANCELED
Saturday's Schedule:
Zimmerman vs. Monticello
Pierz vs. Pillager
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend