Prep Sports Scores &#038; Schedule &#8211; May 10th

Mike Bowman - Unsplash

BASEBALL:

Royalton 5, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 3 - Game 1

Royalton 19, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 9 - Game 2

St. John's Prep 0, Lester Prairie 10

SOFTBALL:

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0, Kimball 10 - Game 1

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0, Kimball 21 - Game 2

Norwood-Young America 2, New London-Spicer 4 - Game 1

Norwood-Young America 2, New London-Spicer 10 - Game 2

Milaca 0, Princeton 23

Becker 7, Alexandria 5

MONDAY'S BASEBALL SCHEDULE:

Melrose vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Paynesville vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Cambridge-Isanti vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

Milaca vs. Mora

Chisago Lakes vs. Becker

Holdingford vs. Maple Lake

Annandale vs. Rockford

ROCORI vs. St. Francis

Dassel-Cokato vs. Litchfield

St. Michael-Abertville vs. St. Cloud Crush

MONDAY'S SOFTBALL SCHEDULE:

Sauk Centre vs. Albany

Pierz vs. Osakis

Becker vs. Sauk Rapids

Rockford vs. Annandale

Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Paynesville

Holdingford vs. Royalton

St. Cloud Crush vs. Elk River

Coon Rapids vs. Sartell

