Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – May 10th
BASEBALL:
Royalton 5, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 3 - Game 1
Royalton 19, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 9 - Game 2
St. John's Prep 0, Lester Prairie 10
SOFTBALL:
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0, Kimball 10 - Game 1
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0, Kimball 21 - Game 2
Norwood-Young America 2, New London-Spicer 4 - Game 1
Norwood-Young America 2, New London-Spicer 10 - Game 2
Milaca 0, Princeton 23
Becker 7, Alexandria 5
MONDAY'S BASEBALL SCHEDULE:
Melrose vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Paynesville vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Cambridge-Isanti vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
Milaca vs. Mora
Chisago Lakes vs. Becker
Holdingford vs. Maple Lake
Annandale vs. Rockford
ROCORI vs. St. Francis
Dassel-Cokato vs. Litchfield
St. Michael-Abertville vs. St. Cloud Crush
MONDAY'S SOFTBALL SCHEDULE:
Sauk Centre vs. Albany
Pierz vs. Osakis
Becker vs. Sauk Rapids
Rockford vs. Annandale
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Paynesville
Holdingford vs. Royalton
St. Cloud Crush vs. Elk River
Coon Rapids vs. Sartell
