High School Sports Results Friday, May 2nd

SOFTBALL:

Big Lake 6, Monticello 5

Mora 10, Royalton 3

St. Cloud Crush 1, Rogers 2

Paynesville 6, Litchfield 9

St. Anthony 5, Becker 7

BASEBALL:

Duluth East 0, St. Cloud Crush 2

New Ulm 3, St. Cloud Crush 10

Becker 6, Foley 4

Big Lake 13, Annandale 2

Litchfield 14, Eden Valley-Watkins 4

Zimmerman 17, Milaca 2

Little Falls 5, Pierz 0

Champlin Park 2, Sartell 5

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Moorhead 2

St. Cloud Cathedral 10, Albany 6

