High School Sports Results Friday, May 2nd
SOFTBALL:
Big Lake 6, Monticello 5
Mora 10, Royalton 3
St. Cloud Crush 1, Rogers 2
Paynesville 6, Litchfield 9
St. Anthony 5, Becker 7
BASEBALL:
Duluth East 0, St. Cloud Crush 2
New Ulm 3, St. Cloud Crush 10
Becker 6, Foley 4
Big Lake 13, Annandale 2
Litchfield 14, Eden Valley-Watkins 4
Zimmerman 17, Milaca 2
Little Falls 5, Pierz 0
Champlin Park 2, Sartell 5
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Moorhead 2
St. Cloud Cathedral 10, Albany 6
