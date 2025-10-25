Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, October 24th
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
Albany 3, Milaca 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-20)
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 3, Paynesville 1 (25-10, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22)
Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Litchfield 0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-22)
New London-Spicer 3, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Suburg 1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15)
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS (from Tuesday):
Melrose 64, St. Cloud Apollo 20
St. Cloud Cathedral 63, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
(Henry Schloe threw for 5-TDs for the Crusaders).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 38, Brainerd 30
(Carter Riedeman rushed for 93 yards and 3-TDs).
Kimball 14, Paynesville 0
New London-Spicer 9, Sauk Centre 0
Dassel-Cokato 35, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Princeton 36, Little Falls 0
