PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD – Friday, August 29th
FOOTBALL:
Holy Family 39, New London-Spicer 8
Orono 21, Becker 0
Annandale 54, Little Falls 6
Paynesville 46, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 8
Monticello 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 18
VOLLEYBALL:
Milaca 3, Pine City 0
GIRLS SOCCER:
ST. CLOUD 3, Albany 0
Big Lake 6, Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
SATURDAY'S GAMES:
ROCORI vs. Coon Rapids - Noon
BOYS SOCCER:
Princeton 5, Melrose 2
