Prep Scores & Schedule – Sunday, May 18th

Photo: Richard Leguil

SOFTBALL SCORES FROM SATURDAY, MAY 18th

Pierz 9, Pillager 10

Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8

Monday's Schedule:

Watertown-Mayer vs. Annandale

Big Lake vs. Forest Lake

BASEBALL SCORES FROM SATURDAY, MAY 18th:

Bemidji 7, ROCORI 3

Anoka 4, Sartell 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Princeton 4

Monday's Schedule:

Melrose vs. Montevideo

Willmar vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Crush vs. Elk River

Pierz vs. Holdingford

ROCORI vs. Little Falls

Princeton vs. Milaca

Big Lake vs. Monticello

PACT vs. St. John's Prep

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Wadena-Deer Creek

Annandale vs. Watertown-Mayer

Kimball vs. Foley

Litchfield vs. Norwood-Young America

Sartell vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Albany

