Prep Scores & Schedule – Sunday, May 18th
SOFTBALL SCORES FROM SATURDAY, MAY 18th
Pierz 9, Pillager 10
Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8
Monday's Schedule:
Watertown-Mayer vs. Annandale
Big Lake vs. Forest Lake
BASEBALL SCORES FROM SATURDAY, MAY 18th:
Bemidji 7, ROCORI 3
Anoka 4, Sartell 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Princeton 4
Monday's Schedule:
Melrose vs. Montevideo
Willmar vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud Crush vs. Elk River
Pierz vs. Holdingford
ROCORI vs. Little Falls
Princeton vs. Milaca
Big Lake vs. Monticello
PACT vs. St. John's Prep
St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Wadena-Deer Creek
Annandale vs. Watertown-Mayer
Kimball vs. Foley
Litchfield vs. Norwood-Young America
Sartell vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Albany
