Prep Scores & Schedule – Sunday, May 25th

SOFTBALL SCORES FROM SATURDAY, MAY 24th:

Dassel-Cokato 2, Jackson County Central 3
Class 2A, Section 3, Quarterfinal

Dassel-Cokato 9, Redwood Valley 0
Class 2A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, BOLD 10
Class 1A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket

New London-Spicer 0, Windom 1
Class 2A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket

Schedule for Tuesday, May 27th:

Becker vs. Delano - Class 3A, Section 5, Semifinal

Big Lake vs. St. Francis - Class 3A, Section 5, Elimination Bracket Semifinal

Little Falls vs. Willmar - Class 3A, Section 8, Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal

Moorhead vs. Sartell - Class 4A, Section 8, Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. St. Cloud Crush - Class 4A, Section 8, Elimination Quarterfinal

Alexandria vs. ROCORI - Class 3A, Section 8, Semifinal

Windom vs. Dassel-Cokato - Class 2A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket Semifinal

Holdingford vs. Pierz - Class 2A, Section 6, Eliminatio Bracket Semifinal

Kimball vs. St. Cloud Cathedral - Class 2A, Section 6, Semifinal

BASEBALL SCHEDULE for Tuesday, May 27th:

St. John's Prep vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City - Class 1A, Section 4, Elimination Bracket, 1st Round

Moorhead vs. Sartell - Class 4A, Section 8, 1st Round

St. Cloud Crush vs. Bemidji - Class 4A, Section 8, 1st Round

Detroit Lakes vs. ROCORI - Class 3A, Section 8, 1st Round

Willmar vs. Little Falls - Class 3A, Section 8, 1st Round

Dassel-Cokato vs. Providence Academy - Class 2A, Section 5, Championship Bracket

Litchfield vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake - Class 2A, Section 5, Championship Bracket

Paynesville vs. New London-Spicer - Class 2A, Section 3, 1st Round

