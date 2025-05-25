Prep Scores & Schedule – Sunday, May 25th
SOFTBALL SCORES FROM SATURDAY, MAY 24th:
Dassel-Cokato 2, Jackson County Central 3
Class 2A, Section 3, Quarterfinal
Dassel-Cokato 9, Redwood Valley 0
Class 2A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, BOLD 10
Class 1A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket
New London-Spicer 0, Windom 1
Class 2A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket
Schedule for Tuesday, May 27th:
Becker vs. Delano - Class 3A, Section 5, Semifinal
Big Lake vs. St. Francis - Class 3A, Section 5, Elimination Bracket Semifinal
Little Falls vs. Willmar - Class 3A, Section 8, Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
Moorhead vs. Sartell - Class 4A, Section 8, Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. St. Cloud Crush - Class 4A, Section 8, Elimination Quarterfinal
Alexandria vs. ROCORI - Class 3A, Section 8, Semifinal
Windom vs. Dassel-Cokato - Class 2A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket Semifinal
Holdingford vs. Pierz - Class 2A, Section 6, Eliminatio Bracket Semifinal
Kimball vs. St. Cloud Cathedral - Class 2A, Section 6, Semifinal
BASEBALL SCHEDULE for Tuesday, May 27th:
St. John's Prep vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City - Class 1A, Section 4, Elimination Bracket, 1st Round
Moorhead vs. Sartell - Class 4A, Section 8, 1st Round
St. Cloud Crush vs. Bemidji - Class 4A, Section 8, 1st Round
Detroit Lakes vs. ROCORI - Class 3A, Section 8, 1st Round
Willmar vs. Little Falls - Class 3A, Section 8, 1st Round
Dassel-Cokato vs. Providence Academy - Class 2A, Section 5, Championship Bracket
Litchfield vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake - Class 2A, Section 5, Championship Bracket
Paynesville vs. New London-Spicer - Class 2A, Section 3, 1st Round
