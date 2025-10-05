Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, October 4th
GIRLS SOCCER:
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 3, Melrose 1
BOYS SOCCER:
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Bemidji 2
(Jacob Oliver scored all 4 goals for the Crusaders).
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 2, Melrose 0
Westonka 4, Big Lake 0
Get our free mobile app
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
Sartell 3, St. Cloud Tech 2
Litchfield 2, Springfield 1
Litchfield 2, Lac qui Parle Valley 1
Becker 2, Aitkin 0
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name
Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.
Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman