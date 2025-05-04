High School Sports Results Saturday, May 3rd

BASEBALL:

Lake of the Woods 3, St. John's Prep 15

ROCORI 9, St. Thomas Academy 7

SOFTBALL:

ROCORI 6, Providence Academy 2

ROCORI 13, Cloquet 3

Osseo 2, ROCORI 8

Hibbing 0, Becker 12

Becker 6, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 13

Becker 6, Cloquet 3

Jamestown (ND) 9, Little Falls 0 - Game 1
Jamestown (ND) 2, Little Falls 12 - Game 2

Alexandria 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

Fergus Falls 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 16

Lake Crystal Wellcome 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

Springfield 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 7

MONDAY'S BASEBALL SCHEDULE:

Rockford vs. Dassel-Cokato

Paynesville vs. Belgrad-Brooten-Elrosa

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Legacy Christian

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Sartell vs. Cambridge-Isanti

Holdingford vs. Kimball

ROCORI vs. Becker

MONDAY'S SOFTBALL SCHEDULE:

Royalton vs. Osakis

Holdingford vs. Albany

Sartell vs. Monticello

Sauk Centre vs. Minnewaska

Spectrum vs. Kimball

Dassel-Cokato vs. Rockford

Melrose vs. BOLD

