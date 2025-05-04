High School Sports Results Saturday, May 3rd
BASEBALL:
Lake of the Woods 3, St. John's Prep 15
ROCORI 9, St. Thomas Academy 7
SOFTBALL:
ROCORI 6, Providence Academy 2
ROCORI 13, Cloquet 3
Osseo 2, ROCORI 8
Hibbing 0, Becker 12
Becker 6, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 13
Becker 6, Cloquet 3
Jamestown (ND) 9, Little Falls 0 - Game 1
Jamestown (ND) 2, Little Falls 12 - Game 2
Alexandria 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5
Fergus Falls 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 16
Lake Crystal Wellcome 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 2
Springfield 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
MONDAY'S BASEBALL SCHEDULE:
Rockford vs. Dassel-Cokato
Paynesville vs. Belgrad-Brooten-Elrosa
St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Legacy Christian
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Sartell vs. Cambridge-Isanti
Holdingford vs. Kimball
ROCORI vs. Becker
MONDAY'S SOFTBALL SCHEDULE:
Royalton vs. Osakis
Holdingford vs. Albany
Sartell vs. Monticello
Sauk Centre vs. Minnewaska
Spectrum vs. Kimball
Dassel-Cokato vs. Rockford
Melrose vs. BOLD
