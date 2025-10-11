Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, October 10th

It was another big night of high school football in the St. Cloud area with 16 games taking place.

FOOTBALL:

Bemidji 42, Sartell 19

(Johnny Manion had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Sabres).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 32, Cambridge-Isanti 28

(Spencer Ackerman threw for 3-TDs, and Carter Riedman ran for 2 scores for the Storm).

Holdingford 61, St. Cloud Apollo 8

(DeAnthony Sells tossed a 45-yard TD to Trevor Terfehr for the Eagles' lone score).

Osakis 34, St. Cloud Cathedral 21

Princeton 50, St. Cloud Tech 7

ROCORI 28, Becker 21

Melrose 40, Little Falls 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Kimball 8

Dassel-Cokato 42, Holy Family 35

Jordan 28, Foley 21

Albany 22, New London-Spicer 14

Annandale 56-Milaca 6

Pierz 34, Rockford 0

Paynesville 36, Royalton 0

Litchfield 62, Sauk Centre 7

Providence Academy 24, Big Lake 14

