Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, October 10th
It was another big night of high school football in the St. Cloud area with 16 games taking place.
FOOTBALL:
Bemidji 42, Sartell 19
(Johnny Manion had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Sabres).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 32, Cambridge-Isanti 28
(Spencer Ackerman threw for 3-TDs, and Carter Riedman ran for 2 scores for the Storm).
Holdingford 61, St. Cloud Apollo 8
(DeAnthony Sells tossed a 45-yard TD to Trevor Terfehr for the Eagles' lone score).
Osakis 34, St. Cloud Cathedral 21
Princeton 50, St. Cloud Tech 7
ROCORI 28, Becker 21
Melrose 40, Little Falls 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Kimball 8
Dassel-Cokato 42, Holy Family 35
Jordan 28, Foley 21
Albany 22, New London-Spicer 14
Annandale 56-Milaca 6
Pierz 34, Rockford 0
Paynesville 36, Royalton 0
Litchfield 62, Sauk Centre 7
Providence Academy 24, Big Lake 14
