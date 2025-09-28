Prep Sports Scoreboard &#8211; Saturday, September 27th

Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, September 27th

Several area teams took part in the Dassel-Cokato Charger Challenge Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. The home Chargers had a strong showing, winning three matches.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

Dassel-Cokato 2, Henning 0 (25-16, 25-23)
Dassel-Cokato 2, Mankato East 1 (25-19, 17-25, 15-11)
Dassel-Cokato 2, Melrose 0 (25-18, 25-20)
Mankato East 2, Melrose 0 (25-20, 25-19)
Melrose 2, Henning 0 (27-25, 25-17)
Rockford 2, Melrose 0 (27-25, 25-17)
Big Lake 2, Eden Valley-Watkins 1 (25-17, 21-25, 15-13)
Big Lake 2, Rockford 0 (25-21, 25-15)
Big Lake 2, Sibley East 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 1, St. Paul Academy 0
(Amelia Newiger had the goal with assists by Nora Simones and Bridget Torborg).

Moorhead 4, St. Cloud Crush 0
Elk River 3, Sartell
Big Lake 1, Legacy Christian Academy 0
Willmar 2, Little Falls 0

BOYS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, St. Paul Academy 1
(Jacob Oliver scored both goals for the Crusaders with Daniel Lee assisting on both scores).

Sartell 2, Tartan 2
Big Lake 3, Watertown-Mayer 0
Willmar 1, Becker 0

 

