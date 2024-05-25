High School Sports Results Friday, May 24

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Willmar 5, Becker 1

Milaca 2, Foley 8

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE:

Grand Rapids-Greenway 4, St. Cloud 15: Connor Harens had 4 goals and Connor Wavrin had 5 goals to lead the Crush.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE:

Hermantown-Proctor 16, Rocori 5

