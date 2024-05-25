High School Sports Results Friday, May 24
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
Willmar 5, Becker 1
Milaca 2, Foley 8
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE:
Grand Rapids-Greenway 4, St. Cloud 15: Connor Harens had 4 goals and Connor Wavrin had 5 goals to lead the Crush.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE:
Hermantown-Proctor 16, Rocori 5
