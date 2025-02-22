SC Crush Takes 5th In State Team Gymnastics Tournament

SC Crush Takes 5th In State Team Gymnastics Tournament

2025 St. Cloud Crush Gymnastics team (photo courtesy of Joel Stark-Haws)

The Minnestate State High School League's Gymnastics Meet is taking place on Friday and Saturday this weekend. The team competition was Friday with the individual events taking place on Saturday. The St. Cloud Crush brought home 5th place edging out Hopkins and narrowing being beaten for 4th by Forest Lake. The St. Cloud Crush is made up of students from St. Cloud Tech, St. Cloud Apollo, St. Cloud Cathedral, and Sauk Rapids-Rice High Schools.

Class AA Team Results:

Owatonna: 146.825
New Prague: 146.45
Cretin-Derham Hall: 146.425
Forest Lake: 142.50
St. Cloud Crush: 142.475
Hopkins: 142.275
East Ridge: 139.375
St. Michael-Albertville: 139.175
--Ashley Zimmerman, Bella Rudolph, Madi Hengel, Tasha Rice, Kendall Dvorak, Kendra Teff, Grace Stark, Brenna Gruber, and Kiera Florek took part in the team events of Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, and Floor Exercise for the Crush.

Class A Team Results:

1st Place: Detroit Lakes, 145.625
2nd Place: Monticello, 144.775
3rd Place: Breck School, 144.00
4th Place: Mankato East: 139.675
5th Place: Watertown-Mayer-Mound-Weston: 138.775
6th Place: Byron, 136.70
7th Place: Benson-KMS Area, 136.15
8th Place: Worthington, 132.225
--Sierra Smolen, Sierra Smolden, Payton Kelly, Keatyn Nowacki, Brooke Lindberg, Alana Beckland, and Lauren Hansen took part in the team events of Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, and Floor Exercise.
--For Benson Addison Kasella, Jada O'Leary, Carly Tolifson, Mia Post, Taylor VanHeuveln, Mya McGeary, Sophie Hilleren, Lexi Hoberg, and Gwen Wilcox took part.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers

Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games

The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.

Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery

Filed Under: Sartell Sabres Gymnastics, St. Cloud Crush, State Gymnastics
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON