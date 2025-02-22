High School Sports Results Friday, February 21st
GIRLS' STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
Orono 1, Warroad 2 - Class A Semi-Final
Dodge County 4, Academy of Holy Angels 1 - Class A Semi-Final
Rosemount 2, Hill Murray 5 - Class AA Semi-Final
Edina 1, Holy Family Catholic 0 - Class AA Semi-Final
Centennial-Spring Lake Park 2, Andover 5 - Class AA Consolation
Farmington 0, Moorhead 4 - Class AA Consolation
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Big Lake 52, Chisago Lake 56
Glencoe-Silver Lake 42, Annandale 61
Julia Bishop led the Cardinals with 29 points.
ROCORI 53, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32
Sauk Centre 69, Melrose 34
Sartell 45, Moorhead 42
Sartell was led by Greta Crandall with 15 points and Gwen Latunski added 13 with Kennedi Gack dropping in 10 points. Sartell finishes the regular season 16-10 and will start section play on Wednesday.
Royalton 63, Pine City 29
Brainerd 75, St. Cloud Crush 21
Foley 50, Pequot Lakes 66
St. Cloud Cathedral 47, Little Falls 64
Pierz 36, Albany 65
The Huskies were led by Brynn Tereway with 19 points.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Big Lake 118. Chisago Lake 95
Max Siegrist had 31 points, and Leroy Hamrin had 28 points for Big Lake.
New London-Spicer 65, Rockford 45
Morris-Chokio-Alberta 74, Sauk Centre 47
Albany 81, Holdingford 59
Sam Hondl led the Huskies with 25 points and Elliot Burnett had 15 points. Nate Streit had 12 points for the Huskers.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 71, Annandale 67 (OT)
Moorhead 72, Sartell 85
Little Falls 37, Foley 49
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 61, St. John's Prep 70
St. John's was led by Michael DeMars with 26 points and Chris Lu with 21 points.
Milaca 61, Legacy Christian 91
Milaca was led by Colin Marudas with 26 points. Andrew Mulvhill led Legacy Christian with 27 points.
