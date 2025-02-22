High School Sports Results Friday, February 21st

High School Sports Results Friday, February 21st

Bruce Bennett, Getty Images

GIRLS' STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Orono 1, Warroad 2 - Class A Semi-Final

Dodge County 4, Academy of Holy Angels 1 - Class A Semi-Final

Rosemount 2, Hill Murray 5 - Class AA Semi-Final

Edina 1, Holy Family Catholic 0 - Class AA Semi-Final

Centennial-Spring Lake Park 2, Andover 5 - Class AA Consolation

Farmington 0, Moorhead 4 - Class AA Consolation

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Big Lake 52, Chisago Lake 56

Glencoe-Silver Lake 42, Annandale 61
Julia Bishop led the Cardinals with 29 points.

ROCORI 53, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32

Sauk Centre 69, Melrose 34

Sartell 45, Moorhead 42
Sartell was led by Greta Crandall with 15 points and Gwen Latunski added 13 with Kennedi Gack dropping in 10 points. Sartell finishes the regular season 16-10 and will start section play on Wednesday.

Royalton 63, Pine City 29

Brainerd 75, St. Cloud Crush 21

Foley 50, Pequot Lakes 66

St. Cloud Cathedral 47, Little Falls 64

Pierz 36, Albany 65
The Huskies were led by Brynn Tereway with 19 points.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Big Lake 118. Chisago Lake 95
Max Siegrist had 31 points, and Leroy Hamrin had 28 points for Big Lake.

New London-Spicer 65, Rockford 45

Morris-Chokio-Alberta 74, Sauk Centre 47

Albany 81, Holdingford 59
Sam Hondl led the Huskies with 25 points and Elliot Burnett had 15 points. Nate Streit had 12 points for the Huskers.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 71, Annandale 67 (OT)

Moorhead 72, Sartell 85

Little Falls 37, Foley 49

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 61, St. John's Prep 70
St. John's was led by Michael DeMars with 26 points and Chris Lu with 21 points.

Milaca 61, Legacy Christian 91
Milaca was led by Colin Marudas with 26 points. Andrew Mulvhill led Legacy Christian with 27 points.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

Filed Under: High School Sports Scores, sartell basketball, St. Cloud Crush
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON