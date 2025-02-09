High School Sports Results Saturday, February 8th

BOYS HOCKEY

Becker-Big Lake 3, Bagley-Fosston 2

Carter Tatge, Hayden Kipka, and Raymond Clark all scored for Becker-Big Lake.

Princeton 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7

Hunter Behling had a hat trick, Bryden Prelvitz had 2 goals, and Vincent Murn, Jackson Dhein each had one goal for the Storm.

Sartell 2, Holy Family 3

Jace Jansky and Devin Jacobs had goals for the Sabres.

Little Falls 5, Cambridge-Isanti 3

All five o the Flyers' goals came in the 2nd period. Little Falls got scores from Ryan Oothoudt, Derrick Young, Luke Avery, Liam Thoma, and Lucas Jendro.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Hutchinson 0, River Lakes 4

Sophie Olson had 2 goals, and Abby Storms and Sophia Hess each had a goal for River Lakes. The Stars advance to the Class 1A,k Section Finals against Willmar on February 14th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Albany vs. Becker - CANCELED

Big Lake 50, Cambridge-Isanti 71

Greta Layton had 19 points and Ashley Fitzgibbons had 18 points for Big Lake.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Swanville 45, Kimball 71

Sartell 83, Coon Rapids 74

Andrew Nelson led the Sabres with 20 points, and Maddox Lewis had 16 points.

St. Cloud Cathedral 66, Mora 81

Sal Camara led the Crusaders with 17 points and Hank Sand had 14 points.

