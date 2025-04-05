High School Sport Scores Friday, April 4th

High School Sport Scores Friday, April 4th

Mike Bowman - Unsplash

It was a fairly light day schedule wise on Friday for High School sports and what games we did have were postponed.

BASEBALL:

Delano vs. Becker - Postponed.

SOFTBALL:

Osakis vs. Holdingford - Postponed.

