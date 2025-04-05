High School Sport Scores Friday, April 4th

It was a fairly light day schedule wise on Friday for High School sports and what games we did have were postponed.

Get our free mobile app

BASEBALL:

Delano vs. Becker - Postponed.

SOFTBALL:

Osakis vs. Holdingford - Postponed.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born. Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman