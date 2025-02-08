High School Sports Results Friday, February 7th
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New London-Spicer 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 48
Rockford 55, Annandale 61
Royalton 65, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 30
Kimball 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 29
Melrose 49, Holdingford 36
Dassel-Cokato 71, Norwood-Young America 55
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53, Paynesville 42
Little Falls 42, Milaca 51
Pequot Lakes 46, Pierz 26
St. Cloud Crush 46, ROCORI 62
Foley 67, St. Cloud Cathedral 56
Sophia Sinclair had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Schaupp added 10 points, Keira Alexander had 9 points and Mckenna Buckentine had 7 points.
Litchfield 49, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70
BOYS BASKETBALL
Litchfield 59, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 58
Melrose 63, BOLD 59
Montevideo 66, Sauk Centre 50
Becker 76, Zimmerman 63
Rockford 71, Annandale 79
New London-Spicer 75, Glencoe-Silver Lake 88
ROCORI 45, Sartell 60
Detroit Lakes 73, St.Cloud Tech 81
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43, Kimball 49
Little Falls 46, Osakis 60
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee
Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee