High School Sports Results Friday, February 7th

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New London-Spicer 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 48

Rockford 55, Annandale 61

Royalton 65, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 30

Kimball 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 29

Melrose 49, Holdingford 36

Dassel-Cokato 71, Norwood-Young America 55

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53, Paynesville 42

Little Falls 42, Milaca 51

Pequot Lakes 46, Pierz 26

St. Cloud Crush 46, ROCORI 62

Foley 67, St. Cloud Cathedral 56
Sophia Sinclair had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Schaupp added 10 points, Keira Alexander had 9 points and Mckenna Buckentine had 7 points.

Litchfield 49, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70

BOYS BASKETBALL

Litchfield 59, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 58

Melrose 63, BOLD 59

Montevideo 66, Sauk Centre 50

Becker 76, Zimmerman 63

Rockford 71, Annandale 79

New London-Spicer 75, Glencoe-Silver Lake 88

ROCORI 45, Sartell 60

Detroit Lakes 73, St.Cloud Tech 81

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43, Kimball 49

Little Falls 46, Osakis 60

