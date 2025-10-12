Prep Sports Scoreboard &#8211; Saturday, October 11th

Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, October 11th

Cagler Oskay on Unsplash

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

ROCORI 2, Providence Academy 0 (25-23, 25-18)
Willmar 2, ROCORI 1 (24-26, 25-20, 15-11)
ROCORI 2, Kimball 0 (25-21, 25-21)
(St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic)

Robinsdale Armstrong 2, Kimball 1 (23-25, 25-19, 15-8)

Annandale 2, Sartell 1 (25-23, 23-25, 15-12)
Stillwater 2, Sartell 0 (25-19, 25-17)
Sartell 2, Princeton 1 (25-20, 23-25, 15-12)
(St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Stillwater 0 (25-22, 25-17)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Annandale 0 (25-21, 25-17)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Pequot Lakes 0 (25-18, 25-18)
(St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic)

Annandale 2, Grand Rapids 0 (25-18, 25-17)

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Holy Family 1 (23-25,26-24, 15-11)
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Minneapolis Camden 0 (25-8, 25-15)
Hutchinson 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (25-22, 25-15)
Benilde St. Margaret's 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (25-13, 25-19)
(Benilde St. Margaret's Dig Pink Invite)

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3, Eden Valley Waktins 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-14)

Big Lake 2, Concordia Academy 1

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

GIRLS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, St. John's Prep 0
(Jordan Bovy, Amelia Newiger, and Bridget Torborg scored for the Crusaders).

Monticello 3, Becker 1
Sartell 5, Little Falls 0
St. Cloud Crush 2, ROCORI 1

BOYS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Central Minnesota Christian 0
(Jacob Oliver and Daniel Lee had 2-goals apiece for the Crusaders).

Sartell 1, ROCORI 0
St. Cloud Tech 1, Willmar 0

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state

Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games

The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.

Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis

Filed Under: St. Cloud area high school sports results, St. Cloud area high school sports scores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON