Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, October 11th
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
ROCORI 2, Providence Academy 0 (25-23, 25-18)
Willmar 2, ROCORI 1 (24-26, 25-20, 15-11)
ROCORI 2, Kimball 0 (25-21, 25-21)
(St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic)
Robinsdale Armstrong 2, Kimball 1 (23-25, 25-19, 15-8)
Annandale 2, Sartell 1 (25-23, 23-25, 15-12)
Stillwater 2, Sartell 0 (25-19, 25-17)
Sartell 2, Princeton 1 (25-20, 23-25, 15-12)
(St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Stillwater 0 (25-22, 25-17)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Annandale 0 (25-21, 25-17)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Pequot Lakes 0 (25-18, 25-18)
(St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic)
Annandale 2, Grand Rapids 0 (25-18, 25-17)
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Holy Family 1 (23-25,26-24, 15-11)
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Minneapolis Camden 0 (25-8, 25-15)
Hutchinson 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (25-22, 25-15)
Benilde St. Margaret's 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (25-13, 25-19)
(Benilde St. Margaret's Dig Pink Invite)
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3, Eden Valley Waktins 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-14)
Big Lake 2, Concordia Academy 1
GIRLS SOCCER:
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, St. John's Prep 0
(Jordan Bovy, Amelia Newiger, and Bridget Torborg scored for the Crusaders).
Monticello 3, Becker 1
Sartell 5, Little Falls 0
St. Cloud Crush 2, ROCORI 1
BOYS SOCCER:
St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Central Minnesota Christian 0
(Jacob Oliver and Daniel Lee had 2-goals apiece for the Crusaders).
Sartell 1, ROCORI 0
St. Cloud Tech 1, Willmar 0
