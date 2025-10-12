Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, October 11th

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

ROCORI 2, Providence Academy 0 (25-23, 25-18)

Willmar 2, ROCORI 1 (24-26, 25-20, 15-11)

ROCORI 2, Kimball 0 (25-21, 25-21)

(St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic)

Robinsdale Armstrong 2, Kimball 1 (23-25, 25-19, 15-8)

Annandale 2, Sartell 1 (25-23, 23-25, 15-12)

Stillwater 2, Sartell 0 (25-19, 25-17)

Sartell 2, Princeton 1 (25-20, 23-25, 15-12)

(St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Stillwater 0 (25-22, 25-17)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Annandale 0 (25-21, 25-17)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Pequot Lakes 0 (25-18, 25-18)

(St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic)

Annandale 2, Grand Rapids 0 (25-18, 25-17)

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Holy Family 1 (23-25,26-24, 15-11)

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Minneapolis Camden 0 (25-8, 25-15)

Hutchinson 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (25-22, 25-15)

Benilde St. Margaret's 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (25-13, 25-19)

(Benilde St. Margaret's Dig Pink Invite)

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3, Eden Valley Waktins 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-14)

Big Lake 2, Concordia Academy 1

Get our free mobile app

GIRLS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, St. John's Prep 0

(Jordan Bovy, Amelia Newiger, and Bridget Torborg scored for the Crusaders).

Monticello 3, Becker 1

Sartell 5, Little Falls 0

St. Cloud Crush 2, ROCORI 1

BOYS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Central Minnesota Christian 0

(Jacob Oliver and Daniel Lee had 2-goals apiece for the Crusaders).

Sartell 1, ROCORI 0

St. Cloud Tech 1, Willmar 0

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born. Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer