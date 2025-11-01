Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, October 31st
FOOTBALL:
Eden Valley-Watkins 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 14
(Henry Schloe threw two touchdown passes for the Crusaders).
Marshall 22, ROCORI 7
(Calab Maddox had a rushing TD for the Spartans only score).
Fergus Falls 27, Becker 26
(Ebert Bringham missed the game-tying extra point for the Bulldogs).
Litchfield 23, Albany 6
(Jalen Prevo had a 92 yard fumble recovery for a TD for Litchfield).
Holdingford 48, Osakis 14
(Jaxon Bartkowicz had 5 passing TDs for the Huskers).
Pierz 35, Pequot Lakes 0
Annandale 37, Foley 14
BOYS SOCCER:
Academy of Holy Angels 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 2
