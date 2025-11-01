Prep Sports Scoreboard &#8211; Friday, October 31st

Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, October 31st

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

FOOTBALL:

Eden Valley-Watkins 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 14
(Henry Schloe threw two touchdown passes for the Crusaders).

Marshall 22, ROCORI 7
(Calab Maddox had a rushing TD for the Spartans only score).

Fergus Falls 27, Becker 26
(Ebert Bringham missed the game-tying extra point for the Bulldogs).

Litchfield 23, Albany 6
(Jalen Prevo had a 92 yard fumble recovery for a TD for Litchfield).

Holdingford 48, Osakis 14
(Jaxon Bartkowicz had 5 passing TDs for the Huskers).

Pierz 35, Pequot Lakes 0

Annandale 37, Foley 14

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

BOYS SOCCER:

Academy of Holy Angels 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions 

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]

Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.

Rox Home Opener Guests Through The Years

Filed Under: area high school sports results, st. cloud area high school scores, St. Cloud area high school sports scores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON