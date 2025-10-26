Prep Sports Scoreboard &#8211; Saturday, October 25th

Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, October 25th

Dave Adamson on Unsplash

FOOTBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 49, Redwood Valley 27
(Henry Schloe threw for 4 TD passes for the Crusaders, three of them to Nick Plante. Plante also had a passing TD).

Alexandria 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20

ROCORI 17, Willmar 15

Albany 41, New London-Spicer 0
(Cohen Habben had 2 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD for the Huskies).

Holdingford 41, Staples-Motley 0
(Jaxon Bartkowicz had 4 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD for the Huskers).

Becker 14, Princeton 7
(Tristen Kowalkowski had 2 TDs for the Bulldogs).

Eden-Valley-Watkins 30, Kimball 0

Holy Family 35, Dassel-Cokato 32

Annandale 66, Pine City 0

Foley 35, Spectrum 0

Litchfield 56, Melrose 35

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums

Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season!

Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players

To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. 

Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

Gallery Credit: Peter Richman

Filed Under: area high school sports results, High Sports Results, prep scoreboard, prep scores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON