Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, October 25th
FOOTBALL:
St. Cloud Cathedral 49, Redwood Valley 27
(Henry Schloe threw for 4 TD passes for the Crusaders, three of them to Nick Plante. Plante also had a passing TD).
Alexandria 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20
ROCORI 17, Willmar 15
Albany 41, New London-Spicer 0
(Cohen Habben had 2 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD for the Huskies).
Holdingford 41, Staples-Motley 0
(Jaxon Bartkowicz had 4 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD for the Huskers).
Becker 14, Princeton 7
(Tristen Kowalkowski had 2 TDs for the Bulldogs).
Eden-Valley-Watkins 30, Kimball 0
Holy Family 35, Dassel-Cokato 32
Annandale 66, Pine City 0
Foley 35, Spectrum 0
Litchfield 56, Melrose 35
