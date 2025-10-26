Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, October 25th

FOOTBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 49, Redwood Valley 27

(Henry Schloe threw for 4 TD passes for the Crusaders, three of them to Nick Plante. Plante also had a passing TD).

Alexandria 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20

ROCORI 17, Willmar 15

Albany 41, New London-Spicer 0

(Cohen Habben had 2 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD for the Huskies).

Holdingford 41, Staples-Motley 0

(Jaxon Bartkowicz had 4 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD for the Huskers).

Becker 14, Princeton 7

(Tristen Kowalkowski had 2 TDs for the Bulldogs).

Eden-Valley-Watkins 30, Kimball 0

Holy Family 35, Dassel-Cokato 32

Annandale 66, Pine City 0

Foley 35, Spectrum 0

Litchfield 56, Melrose 35

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

