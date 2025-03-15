High School Sports Results Friday, March 14th
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Spectrum 42, Albany 82 - Class 2A, Section 6 Championship
The Huskies advance to the state tournament next week. Zeke Austin led the team with 23 points, and Elliott Burnett had 17 points.
Upsala 38, Nevis 80 - Class A, Section 5 Championship
GIRLS BASKETBALL - STATE TOURNAMENT
Caledonia 69, Sauk Centre 63 - Class 2A Consolation Championship
Cierra Kortan had 30 points and Victoria Jennissen had 15 points to lead the Mainstreeters.
Cromwell-Wright 51, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69 - Class A Consolation Semi-Final
Goodhue 50, West Central 58 - Class A Semi-Final
Mayer Lutheran 57, Sacred Heart 41 - Class A Consolation Semi-Final
MACCARY (Maynard, Clara City, Raymond) 60, Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's 56 - Class A Semi-Final
DeLaSalle 53, Rock Ridge 48 - Class 3A Consolation Championship
Providence Academy 88, Minnewaska 43 - Class 2A Semi-Final
Brainerd 57, Chaska 72 - Class 4A Consolation Championship
Crosby-Ironton 85, Minnehaha Academy 72 - Class 2A Semi-Final
