High School Sports Results Friday, March 14th

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Spectrum 42, Albany 82 - Class 2A, Section 6 Championship

The Huskies advance to the state tournament next week. Zeke Austin led the team with 23 points, and Elliott Burnett had 17 points.

Upsala 38, Nevis 80 - Class A, Section 5 Championship

GIRLS BASKETBALL - STATE TOURNAMENT

Caledonia 69, Sauk Centre 63 - Class 2A Consolation Championship

Cierra Kortan had 30 points and Victoria Jennissen had 15 points to lead the Mainstreeters.

Cromwell-Wright 51, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69 - Class A Consolation Semi-Final

Goodhue 50, West Central 58 - Class A Semi-Final

Mayer Lutheran 57, Sacred Heart 41 - Class A Consolation Semi-Final

MACCARY (Maynard, Clara City, Raymond) 60, Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's 56 - Class A Semi-Final

DeLaSalle 53, Rock Ridge 48 - Class 3A Consolation Championship

Providence Academy 88, Minnewaska 43 - Class 2A Semi-Final

Brainerd 57, Chaska 72 - Class 4A Consolation Championship

Crosby-Ironton 85, Minnehaha Academy 72 - Class 2A Semi-Final

