High School Sports Results Friday, February 9

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Dassel-Cokato 67, Rockford 66: Gabe Aamot had 16 points for Dassel-Cokato.

New London-Spicer 77, Annandale 72

Kimball 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 75, Holdingford 59

St. Cloud Tech 70, Maple Grove 75: Tameron Ferguson led the Tigers with 42 points.

Royalton 95, Maple Lake 48: The Royals were led by Ryan Vannurden with 19 points.

Monticello 53, Rocori 83

Foley 36, Sauk Centre 68

Upsala 80, St. John's Prep 44

Zimmerman 62, Becker 92

St. Francis 65, Big Lake 73: Owen Layton led Big Lake with 25 points.

Paynesville 64, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Zimmerman 42, Becker 88: The Bulldogs were led by Alexis Rose with 23 points.

St. Francis 48, Big Lake 56: Ryan Sternquist had 24 points for Big Lake.

New London-Spicer 51, Annandale 34

Sartell 55, Alexandria 71

St. Cloud 47, Fergus Falls 65

Foley 62, Little Falls 51

Pierz 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 67: McKenna Buckentine went 7 for 11 from the 3-point line and led the Crusaders with 29 points. The Pioneers were led by Brittney Schommer with 18 points.

Rocori 62, Willmar 49

Dassel-Cokato 58, Rockford 41

BOYS HOCKEY:

Delano 7, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0: Todd Luna led Delano with 2 goals.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Fergus Falls 7: Colin Gruber got both goals for the Storm.

