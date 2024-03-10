High School Sports Results Saturday, March 9

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Morris-Chokio-Alberta 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 53 (2-A, Section 3 North Subsection Championship).

Melrose 50, Albany 57 (2-A, Section 6 Quarterfinal): Connor Enlemeyer led Melrose with 17 points. The Huskies were paced by Zeke Austin with 16 points.

Foley 58, Annandale 89 (2-A, Section 6 Quarterfinal): Foley was led in scoring by Gavin Gross with 21 points. Isaak Eenhuis had 30 points to lead Annandale.

BOY'S HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT:

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Hermantown 1 (1-A, Championship): Andrew Dwinnell scored twice and Joey Gillespie had one goal for the Crusaders.

Mahtomedi 1, Warroad 4 (1-A, 3rd Place)

Northfield 0, Orono 1 (1-A, Consolation final)

Chanhassen 1, Edina 2 (2-A, Championship)

Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Grand Rapids 3 (2-A, 3rd Place)

Centennial 3, Elk River-Zimmerman 2 (2-A, Consolation final)

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker