HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Big Lake 1, Chisago Lakes 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 6, Foley 7

Dassel-Cokato 10, Maple Lake 7

Melrose 4, Albany 3: Keenan Dingmann & Owen Sunderman each had a hit and 1 RBI for the Huskies. Anthony Berscheit led Melrose going 2-4 with a 2-run HR and 2 RBI.

Paynesville 3, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 0

Bemidji 1, St. Cloud 9: Parker Schulz and Joe Hess led the Crush with 2-RBI each.

Monticello 4, Becker 8

Get our free mobile app

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:

New London-Spicer 7, St. Cloud Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0:

Singles:

No. 1 - Jowell Gamez, New London-Spicer defeats Mason Grove, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 - Henry Vetsch, New London-Spicer defeats Jackson Hoover, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2), -;

No. 3 - Jovial Martinez, New London-Spicer defeats William Reisinger, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 4 - Lucas Christopherson, New London-Spicer defeats Caiden Danielson, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jackson Barber & Austin Okuly, New London-Spicer defeat. Eli Burnham, & Ben St. Hilare , St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Owen Lee, & Ethan Wenke, New London-Spicer defeat. Jackson Glomski & Boothe Everett-Towner, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 7-5 , -;

No. 3 - Jonny Martinka, & Liam Hanson, New London-Spicer defeat Parker Pan, & Landon Martin-Chaffee, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-3 , 6-3

St. Cloud Tech 4, Foley 3:

Singles:

No. 1 - Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley defeats Charles Simon, St. Cloud Tech, 6-4 , 7-6

No. 2 - Josh Vogel, St. Cloud Tech defeats Colton Stangler , Foley, 6-1 , 5-7 , 6-3 ;

No. 3 - Marohl Ben, St. Cloud Tech defeats Lane Stangler, Foley, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 - Jair Wucherer, St. Cloud Tech defeats Mason Weikert, Foley, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Gavin Gross & Jack Erkens, Foley defeat. Ethan Duncan & Streit Charlie, St. Cloud Tech, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Landon Harris, & Jack Erkens, Foley defeat Phineas Putnam, & Hippolyte Marck, St. Cloud Tech, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Jace Wucherer & Carl Shobe, St. Cloud Tech defeat Jackson Gothman, & Cole Rueckert, Foley, 3-6 , 6-3 , 7-6 (4);

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Little Falls 2, Fergus Falls 1

Milaca 16, Swanville 11

Pequot Lakes 13, Royalton 1

Norwood-Young America 12, Dassel-Cokato 4

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 4, Kimball 10

Litchfield 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 7

Monticello 7, Becker 2

Big Lake 3, Chisago Lakes 14

Providence Academy 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 15: Ella Voit threw a complete game for the Crusaders, and Kyah Koenig went 3-4 with 4 RBI and an HR, Liz Bell went 3-4 with 4 runs scored.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures