High School Sports Results Saturday, April 13

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Bemidji 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3: Riley Turck led the storm in pitching and hitting throwing 7 innings allowing just 2 runs with 8 strikeouts and going 2-3 with an RBI at the plate. Vivian Kusilek also went 2-3 with an RBI.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Princeton 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5: Ethan Mader and Benjamin Rothstein each had 2 RBI to for the Storm. Ethan Swanson threw 5 innings giving up 2 runs with 7 strikeouts.

