High School Sports Results Saturday, April 13
It was a light day in high school sports on Saturday but there were a few games taking place in the area.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
Bemidji 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3: Riley Turck led the storm in pitching and hitting throwing 7 innings allowing just 2 runs with 8 strikeouts and going 2-3 with an RBI at the plate. Vivian Kusilek also went 2-3 with an RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
Princeton 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5: Ethan Mader and Benjamin Rothstein each had 2 RBI to for the Storm. Ethan Swanson threw 5 innings giving up 2 runs with 7 strikeouts.
