High School Sports Results Friday, April 5

It was a light day in high school sports on Friday but both the baseball and softball seasons did start. There were a few games in the area.

Get our free mobile app

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Hutchinson 3, Becker 9

Foley 1, Little Falls 11

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Big Lake 4, Watertown-Mayer 0

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees

Stay Overnight in a Stone Castle in Minnesota