High School Sports Results Friday, May 17

High School Sports Results Friday, May 17

Paula Wavrin

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE:

St. Cloud 7, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 9

Big Lake-Princeton 10, Becker 7

Rocori 5, Brainerd 6

Paula Wavrin
loading...
Paula Wavrin
loading...
Sophia Anderson
loading...

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

New London-Spicer 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

New London-Spicer 13, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1

Sartell 5, Bemidji 3: Carter Stutsman was 1-1 with an RBI, and Austin Lahr had an RBI for Sartell.

Dassel-Cokato 3, Norwood Young America 2

Royalton 3, Upsala-Swanville 4

Alexandria 3, Little Falls 4

Rocori 8, Red Wing 3

Big Lake 3, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Monticello 7, St. Cloud 8:  Jaxon Kenning led the Crush with 3-RBI with a double and a triple. Parker Schulz threw 5 innings giving up only 2-earned runs with 2 strikeouts.

Becker 5, Princeton 4

Paynesville 3, Minnewaska 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Glencoe-Silver Lake 8, New London-Spicer .0

Glencoe-Silver Lake 13, New London-Spicer 3

Royalton 7, Pierz 9

Annandale 7, Maple Lake 0

Rockford 2, Big Lake 4

Willmar 8, Little Falls 4

Sartell 5, Moorhead 1

St. Cloud Crush 10, St. Cloud Cathedral 1:  The Crusaders committed 4 errors in the game and  Ella Voit took the loss throwing 4 2/3 innings, giving up 2 earned runs with 5 strikeouts. She drove in the lone run for Cathedral as well.

Mounds View 13, Becker 11

Albany 6, Melrose 1

Paula Wavrin
loading...
Paula Wavrin
loading...

 

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG

 

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota

The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM

Filed Under: St. Cloud Cathedral, St. Cloud Crush, St. Cloud high school sports scores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON