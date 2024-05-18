High School Sports Results Friday, May 17

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE:

St. Cloud 7, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 9

Big Lake-Princeton 10, Becker 7

Rocori 5, Brainerd 6

Paula Wavrin Paula Wavrin loading...

Paula Wavrin Paula Wavrin loading...

Sophia Anderson Sophia Anderson loading...

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

New London-Spicer 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

New London-Spicer 13, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1

Sartell 5, Bemidji 3: Carter Stutsman was 1-1 with an RBI, and Austin Lahr had an RBI for Sartell.

Dassel-Cokato 3, Norwood Young America 2

Royalton 3, Upsala-Swanville 4

Alexandria 3, Little Falls 4

Rocori 8, Red Wing 3

Big Lake 3, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Monticello 7, St. Cloud 8: Jaxon Kenning led the Crush with 3-RBI with a double and a triple. Parker Schulz threw 5 innings giving up only 2-earned runs with 2 strikeouts.

Becker 5, Princeton 4

Paynesville 3, Minnewaska 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Glencoe-Silver Lake 8, New London-Spicer .0

Glencoe-Silver Lake 13, New London-Spicer 3

Royalton 7, Pierz 9

Annandale 7, Maple Lake 0

Rockford 2, Big Lake 4

Willmar 8, Little Falls 4

Sartell 5, Moorhead 1

St. Cloud Crush 10, St. Cloud Cathedral 1: The Crusaders committed 4 errors in the game and Ella Voit took the loss throwing 4 2/3 innings, giving up 2 earned runs with 5 strikeouts. She drove in the lone run for Cathedral as well.

Mounds View 13, Becker 11

Albany 6, Melrose 1

Paula Wavrin Paula Wavrin loading...

Paula Wavrin Paula Wavrin loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud