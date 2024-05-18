High School Sports Results Friday, May 17
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE:
St. Cloud 7, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 9
Big Lake-Princeton 10, Becker 7
Rocori 5, Brainerd 6
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
New London-Spicer 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
New London-Spicer 13, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1
Sartell 5, Bemidji 3: Carter Stutsman was 1-1 with an RBI, and Austin Lahr had an RBI for Sartell.
Dassel-Cokato 3, Norwood Young America 2
Royalton 3, Upsala-Swanville 4
Alexandria 3, Little Falls 4
Rocori 8, Red Wing 3
Big Lake 3, Cambridge-Isanti 0
Monticello 7, St. Cloud 8: Jaxon Kenning led the Crush with 3-RBI with a double and a triple. Parker Schulz threw 5 innings giving up only 2-earned runs with 2 strikeouts.
Becker 5, Princeton 4
Paynesville 3, Minnewaska 5
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
Glencoe-Silver Lake 8, New London-Spicer .0
Glencoe-Silver Lake 13, New London-Spicer 3
Royalton 7, Pierz 9
Annandale 7, Maple Lake 0
Rockford 2, Big Lake 4
Willmar 8, Little Falls 4
Sartell 5, Moorhead 1
St. Cloud Crush 10, St. Cloud Cathedral 1: The Crusaders committed 4 errors in the game and Ella Voit took the loss throwing 4 2/3 innings, giving up 2 earned runs with 5 strikeouts. She drove in the lone run for Cathedral as well.
Mounds View 13, Becker 11
Albany 6, Melrose 1
