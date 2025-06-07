The high school sports season is starting to wind down for the year and two area softball teams closed out their seasons on Friday with state titles.

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders brought home the Class 2A Softball Championship by defeating Hawley 7 -2. Kyah Koenig had 3RBI and a HR, and Tayla Vought had 2RBI with a HR to lead St. Cloud. The Crusaders also got a great pitching performance from Keira Alexander. Alexander threw a complete game (7 innings), allowing 5 hits and just one earned run while striking out 5. This is the 4th state softball championship for Cathedral, with the last one coming in 2015.

ROCORI also ended their season on top by winning the Class 3A Softball Championship. The Spartans took down Byron 9-3 to win the title. Jessica Boos was the star for ROCORI. Boos threw a complete game allowing 4 hits, 3 earned runs and striking out 12 on the way to the win. She also had 2 RBI in the game. Abby Storms knocked in two runs for the Spartans as well. It is the first softball championship for ROCORI.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

