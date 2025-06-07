High School Softball Brings Home Titles For St. Cathedral And ROCORI
The high school sports season is starting to wind down for the year and two area softball teams closed out their seasons on Friday with state titles.
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders brought home the Class 2A Softball Championship by defeating Hawley 7 -2. Kyah Koenig had 3RBI and a HR, and Tayla Vought had 2RBI with a HR to lead St. Cloud. The Crusaders also got a great pitching performance from Keira Alexander. Alexander threw a complete game (7 innings), allowing 5 hits and just one earned run while striking out 5. This is the 4th state softball championship for Cathedral, with the last one coming in 2015.
ROCORI also ended their season on top by winning the Class 3A Softball Championship. The Spartans took down Byron 9-3 to win the title. Jessica Boos was the star for ROCORI. Boos threw a complete game allowing 4 hits, 3 earned runs and striking out 12 on the way to the win. She also had 2 RBI in the game. Abby Storms knocked in two runs for the Spartans as well. It is the first softball championship for ROCORI.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Minnesota Ramps Up Traffic Safety For Summer Driving Season
- Discover Beauty And Wellness At St. Cloud’s New Gem
- Meet The Red Pandas And Friends At Minnesota Zoo’s New Habitat
- St. Cloud’s Police Department Welcomes Therapy Dogs For Community Care
- Sheep Take Over Solar Site For Eco-friendly Grooming
- New Expansions, Events, And News Spice Up Board Gaming Scene
History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker