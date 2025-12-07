Cathedral Dance Show Wows with Skilled Performances and Surprises [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Students from all across St. Cloud got to strut their stuff at an annual event on Saturday. St. Cloud Cathedral held its annual Dance Show in the high school gymnasium. 36 different teams and individuals showed off their talent in front of a packed house.
Cathedral's Dance Team Head Coach Marissa Haakonson says the show is special for all the dancers, and it has been great to see the sport grow over the last several years:
"So it's fun to see just how big it's gotten in general, and then as the coach how the dancers come in, it's also, they're a lot more advanced than when I was their age, they're doing crazy things, difficult things at a young age and it's fun, it's fun to see the advancement of the sport."
She says dancing has gotten more technical over the years, and they showcase a lot of different styles during the event. Haakonson says the dad's dance is always a crowd favorite:
"So our juniors and seniors, they work together to decide who's going to help come up with the routine, and those people work with the dads to come up with something creative, and it's always a big surprise. We don't really know what they're going to do until it happens."
This year, the dads performed to the song "The Dog Pound" by 99zed and Saliva Grey.
Haakonson says the entire show is special for all the dancers, and show day is always a big deal. The Dance Show is also a fundraiser for the team. All the funds raised help pay for new costumes, travel, and other expenses. The Cathedral Dance Show cost $10.00 to attend.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
Minnesota-Born All Time NHL Scoring Leaders
Players Who Played For Vikings And Bears
Gallery Credit: Dave Overlund