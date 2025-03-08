Cathedral Falls In Epic State Hockey Championship Game

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Cathedral Boy's hockey team came up short in their quest to repeat as State Champions on Saturday. The Crusaders fell to East Grand Forks 2-1 in overtime in what proved to be an epic state championship game.

After a scoreless 1st period, the Green Wave took a 1-0 lead with 9:44 left in the second period on a goal by Cooper Hills. The score would remain 1-0 until almost the end of the game. Cathedral would go on a power play at the 15:54 mark in the 3rd on a tripping penalty by the Green Wave's Hills. The penalty was just the break the Crusaders were looking for.

With the extra player advantage Cathedral tied the game with only 48 seconds left on a goal by Bo Schmidt, forcing overtime. Unfortunately for the Crusaders overtime was short lived. The Green Wave's Jace Van Eps scored just 1:46 into the extra period giving East Grand Forks the 2-1 win and the Class A State Championship. The Crusaders finish the year with a 28-3 record.

