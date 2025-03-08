High School Sports Results Friday, March 7th

BOYS HOCKEY:

Orono 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 4

State Hockey Tournament Class A Semi-Final. The Crusaders will try to repeat as champions on Saturday at Noon against East Grand Forks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Milaca 37, Sauk Centre 60

Class A Section 6 Championship

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Cloud Apollo 73, Fergus Falls 91

Class 3A, Section 8 Semi-Final

Becker 58, Monticello 72

Class 3A, Section 5 Semi-Final. Sawyer Brown had 21 points and Landon Peterson had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.

