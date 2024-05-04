High School Sports Results Friday, May 3
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
St. Cloud Cathedral 17, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3: Keira Alexander was the winning pitcher throwing 3 innings.
St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3: Ella Voit threw a complete game for Cathedral with 0 earned runs and 5 strikeouts.
Milaca 3, Pierz 12
Milaca 4, Pierz 15
Pequot Lakes 1, Little Falls 4
Pequot Lakes 4, Little Falls 9
St. Cloud 0, Rogers 12
Albany 22, Mora 1
Albany 13, Mora 8
Paynesville 11, Royalton 5
Paynesville 12, Royalton 5
Sartell 11, Fergus Falls 0
Sartell 8, Fergus Falls 3
Dassel-Cokato 16, Litchfield 5
Dassel-Cokato 8, Litchfield 0
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:
St. Cloud Crush 7 Sauk Rapids 0
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
Melrose 2, Minnewaska 3
Duluth East 1, St. Cloud 16: Jaxon Kenning led the Crush going 4 for 4 with 5 RBI, and Kayden Mork threw 5 shutout innings with 6 strikeouts to pick up the win.
Elk River 1, St. Cloud 16: Joe Hess tossed 7 innings giving up 4 earned runs with 5 strikeouts for the Crush.
Elk River 6, St. Cloud 2
Moorhead 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Annandale 9, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 7, Kimball 1
Eden Valley Watkins 18, Kimball 1
Champlin Park 3, Rocori 0
Little Falls 0, Foley 6
St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Milaca 0: Cade Simones threw 6.2 innings giving up only 2 hits with no runs and 5 strikeouts to get the win.
Pierz 4, Albany 1
Cambridge-Isanti 0, Becker 17