High School Sports Results Friday, May 3

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 17, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3: Keira Alexander was the winning pitcher throwing 3 innings.

St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3: Ella Voit threw a complete game for Cathedral with 0 earned runs and 5 strikeouts.

Milaca 3, Pierz 12

Milaca 4, Pierz 15

Pequot Lakes 1, Little Falls 4

Pequot Lakes 4, Little Falls 9

St. Cloud 0, Rogers 12

Albany 22, Mora 1

Albany 13, Mora 8

Paynesville 11, Royalton 5

Paynesville 12, Royalton 5

Sartell 11, Fergus Falls 0

Sartell 8, Fergus Falls 3

Dassel-Cokato 16, Litchfield 5

Dassel-Cokato 8, Litchfield 0

Get our free mobile app

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:

St. Cloud Crush 7 Sauk Rapids 0

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Melrose 2, Minnewaska 3

Duluth East 1, St. Cloud 16: Jaxon Kenning led the Crush going 4 for 4 with 5 RBI, and Kayden Mork threw 5 shutout innings with 6 strikeouts to pick up the win.

Elk River 1, St. Cloud 16: Joe Hess tossed 7 innings giving up 4 earned runs with 5 strikeouts for the Crush.

Elk River 6, St. Cloud 2

Moorhead 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Annandale 9, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 7, Kimball 1

Eden Valley Watkins 18, Kimball 1

Champlin Park 3, Rocori 0

Little Falls 0, Foley 6

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Milaca 0: Cade Simones threw 6.2 innings giving up only 2 hits with no runs and 5 strikeouts to get the win.

Pierz 4, Albany 1

Cambridge-Isanti 0, Becker 17