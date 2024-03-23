High School Sports Results Friday, March 22
BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:
Lake City 69, Albany 59 (2-A, Semifinal): Albany's run comes to an end in the semifinals. Zeke Austin and Jack Rieland each had 16 points to lead the Huskies, and Sam Hondl chipped in 13 points.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthon 83, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 65 (1-A, Consolation Semifinal)
Nevis 58, Cherry 76 (1-A, Semifinal)
Heritage Christian 68, Goodhue 54 (1-A, Consolation Semifinal)
Fertile-Beltrami 84, West Central Area 75 (1-A, Semifinal)
Pequot Lakes 51, Jackson County Central 44 (2-A, Consolation Final)
Stewartville 90, Minneapolis South 48 (3-A, Consolation Final)
Minnehaha Academy 45, Breck 70 (2-A, Semifinal)
Farmington 76, Park Center 90 (4-A, Consolation Final)
