High School Sports Results Friday, March 22

BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:

Lake City 69, Albany 59 (2-A, Semifinal): Albany's run comes to an end in the semifinals. Zeke Austin and Jack Rieland each had 16 points to lead the Huskies, and Sam Hondl chipped in 13 points.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthon 83, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 65 (1-A, Consolation Semifinal)

Nevis 58, Cherry 76 (1-A, Semifinal)

Heritage Christian 68, Goodhue 54 (1-A, Consolation Semifinal)

Fertile-Beltrami 84, West Central Area 75 (1-A, Semifinal)

Pequot Lakes 51, Jackson County Central 44 (2-A, Consolation Final)

Stewartville 90, Minneapolis South 48 (3-A, Consolation Final)

Minnehaha Academy 45, Breck 70 (2-A, Semifinal)

Farmington 76, Park Center 90 (4-A, Consolation Final)

