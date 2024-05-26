High School Sports Results Saturday, May 25

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Jackson County Central 6, Dassel-Cokato 7 (Class 2A, Section 3 Quarterfinal)

Windom 3, Litchfield 0 (Class 2A, Section 3 Elimination bracket)

Get our free mobile app

MONDAY GAMES:

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE:

Rocori vs. Brainerd (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)

Big Lake vs. Becker (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)

Sartell-Sauk Rapids vs. St. Cloud (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE:

Big Lake-Princeton vs. Rocori (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)

Becker vs. St. Cloud (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)

Providence Academy vs. Elk River-Zimmerman (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The Cast of 'Friends': Then & Now

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards