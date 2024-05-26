High School Sports Results Saturday, May 25
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
Jackson County Central 6, Dassel-Cokato 7 (Class 2A, Section 3 Quarterfinal)
Windom 3, Litchfield 0 (Class 2A, Section 3 Elimination bracket)
MONDAY GAMES:
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE:
Rocori vs. Brainerd (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)
Big Lake vs. Becker (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)
Sartell-Sauk Rapids vs. St. Cloud (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE:
Big Lake-Princeton vs. Rocori (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)
Becker vs. St. Cloud (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)
Providence Academy vs. Elk River-Zimmerman (Class 1A, Section 8 First Round)
