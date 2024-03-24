Albany Brings Home 3rd and other State Tournament Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT:
Minnehaha Academy 53, Albany 70 (2-A, 3rd place): Albany rebounded from Friday's loss to Lake City in the semifinal to bring home the 3rd place trophy in Class 2-A. The Huskies were led in by Zeke Austin with 28 points and 9 rebounds, and Sam Hondl had 17 points in the win.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 62, Heritage Christian 63 (1-A, Consolation Final)
West Central Area 51, Nevis 64 (1-A, 3rd place)
Cherry 78, Fertile-Beltrami 40 (1-A, Championship)
DeLaSalle 58, Alexandria 53 (3-A, 3rd place)
Totino-Grace 73, Mankato East 64 (3-A, Championship)
Eagan 84, Cretin-Derham Hall 65 (4-A, 3rd place)
Breck 76, Lake City 72 (2-A, Championship)
Wayzata 61, Minnetonka 72 (4-A, Championship)
