Albany Heading Back to Boys State Tourney

Albany defeated Annandale 63-53 Friday night in the Section 6-2-A championship game at St. Cloud State to earn another trip to the State Tournament. The Huskies improve to 28-2 while Annandale's season ends with a 26-4 record.

Get our free mobile app

Albany will have a chance to defend their Class 2-A State Championship next week. The pairings will be announced this weekend. Albany defeated Minnehaha Academy 72-65 to capture the Class 2-A state championship in 2023. The Huskies were 32-1 in 2022-2023.