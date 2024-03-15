Albany Heading Back to Boys State Tourney

photo - Lisa Anderson

Albany defeated Annandale 63-53 Friday night in the Section 6-2-A championship game at St. Cloud State to earn another trip to the State Tournament.  The Huskies improve to 28-2 while Annandale's season ends with a 26-4 record.

Albany will have a chance to defend their Class 2-A State Championship next week.  The pairings will be announced this weekend.  Albany defeated Minnehaha Academy 72-65 to capture the Class 2-A state championship in 2023.  The Huskies were 32-1 in 2022-2023.

 

