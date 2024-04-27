Gophers Baseball Falls To Penn State In Fri. Sports Recap
It was a light day in the area college sports scene on Friday with St. John's, St. Ben's and St. Cloud State all having an off day in baseball and softball. The Gophers' softball team had an off day as well.
The University of Minnesota baseball team did play but lost their game to Penn State 7-3 on Friday in a conference matchup. The Gophers got out to an early lead in the 1st inning on a Sac. Fly by Weber Neels and were up 1-0. Minnesota added two more runs in the 3rd on an RBI single by Ike Mezzenga and a wild pitch/unearned run to take a 3-0 lead after three.
Penn State shut down the Gophers' bats after the 3rd and started their comeback. The Nittany Lions scored 2 in the 6th, two in the 7th and three in the 8th to take the game by the final 7-3 score. The two teams are scheduled to play again today.
