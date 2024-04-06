SCSU Softball Drops Pair In Friday Sports Recap

COLLEGE SOFTBALL:

--St. Cloud State lost both games against Concordia-St. Paul on Friday. SCSU dropped the first game 3-1. Holly Weinberger pushed the Huskies' only run across in the top of the 3rd with an RBI single. The 2nd game would be a slugfest and take 10 innings to decide. There was no score through 3 ½ innings before Concordia plated the first run in the bottom of the 4th for the early 1-0 lead. Then both teams erupted, SCSU tied the game in the top of the 5th and put up four more in both the 6th and 7th innings, but Concordia plated 3 in the 5th and 5 in the 6th so the game was tied 9-9 after 7. Neither team could score in the 8th or 9th. St. Cloud scored twice in the top of the 10th on a sacrifice bunt, and a HR by Reese Holzhueter to take an 11-9 lead. Concordia would answer back with 3 runs in the bottom of the 10th and take the win. St. Cloud has another doubleheader on Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State.

--The Gophers beat Ohio State in a Big Ten matchup 9-1 in five innings. Minnesota got up early scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st. They would put up 3 more in the 2nd, 2 in the 3rd, and one more in the 4th. Sydney Strelow went 2-3 with a HR and 3 RBI to lead the team. Bri Enter pitched the complete game giving up the one earned run with 3 strikeouts. The Gopher and Buckeyes will play a doubleheader on Saturday to wrap up their series.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--St. Cloud State beat up on Northern State in both games of their doubleheader. The Huskies took game one 12-3 led by Drew Beier who was 2-3 with 2 RBI and 3 Stolen Bases, and pitcher Payton VanBeck got the win throwing 4, giving up 3 runs with 3 strikeouts. SCSU would improve in the 2nd game by putting up 13 runs and giving up 0 in their 13-0 shutout. Drew Beier and Sawyer Smith each had 2 RBI to lead the team. St. Cloud improved to 17-11 on the season.

-- The University of Minnesota lost their game against Big 10 rival Illinois 11-2 on Friday. Josh Fitzgerald got both of the Gophers runs on a HR and a SAC fly. Tucker Novotny gave up 4 runs in just one inning of work to take the loss and dropped to 0-4. Minnesota will take on the Illini again on Saturday in a doubleheader.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

-- The St. Cloud Norsemen beat the North Iowa Bulls 10-4. Michael Coleman led the team with 4 goals. They also got scores from Peyton Mithmuagneua, Wes Berg, Kyle Miller, Tyler Dysart, Gavin Gunderson, and Jack Christ.