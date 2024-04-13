Norsemen Fall In Friday Sports Recap
JUNIOR HOCKEY:
-- The St. Cloud Norsemen lost to the Austin Bruins 6-1 Friday night. Keaton Orrey scored the lone goal for St. Cloud. The two teams play again on Saturday night.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
--The Golden Gophers fell to Indiana 5-3 on Friday. Taylor Krapf doubled in the 1st inning to drive in a run and give Minnesota an early 1-0 lead. The Hoosiers responded in their half of the 1st with 2 runs taking the 2-1 lead after 1. The Gophers would tie things up in the 3rd on an RBI double by Nani Valencia. Indiana took the lead in the 5th putting up 3 more runs for a 5-2 lead. Minnesota was able to push one more across in the 7th on an HR by Jess Oakland for the final score.
