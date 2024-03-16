St. Cloud State Takes Game 1 In Friday Sports Recap

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

Jason Soria, St. Cloud State University Jason Soria, St. Cloud State University loading...

--St. Cloud State won the first game in their best-of-three NCHC playoff series against Western Michigan 5-2. The game was pretty close early on as SCSU would take the early lead in the first period on a goal by Jack Rogers. The Huskies would increase the lead to 2-0 in the 2nd period on a goal by Tyson Gross. They would hold the 2-0 lead into the third where the scoring picked up. Veeti Miettinen increased the lead to 3-0 for St. Cloud before the Broncos would score twice to cut the lead to 3-2. St. Cloud would respond with two more goals of their own by Mason Salquist, and Josh Luedtke to get to the final 5-2 score. The Huskies look to advance on Saturday with a win, if not the two teams will play again on Sunday.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks defeated the Rochester Grizzlies 3-2 in their best-of-three series. The Jacks got goals from Sam Brennen, Connor Miller, and Nolan Widman. Game 2 is on Saturday with a game 3 on Sunday if necessary.

Justyce Porter, St. Cloud State University Justyce Porter, St. Cloud State University loading...

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

--St. Cloud State lost to Missouri 3-1 on Friday. The game was scoreless through 5-1/2 innings before Missouri would put up all three of their runs in the bottom of the 6th on four hits. SCSU would score their run in the top of the 7th on an RBI by Maggie Fitzgerald. The Huskies will continue in the Crossover Challenge today with two games against Central Oklahoma.

--The University of Minnesota lost both ends of their doubleheader on Friday. The Gophers fell 5-4 to Boston University in game 1. Minnesota would take a 2-1 lead in the 6th but Boston would rally for the win. Taylor Krapf led the Gophers in game one going 1-2 with a double and three RBI. In game two Michigan State would take down Minnesota by the same 5-4 score. Again the Gophers had a lead going up 3-0 in the 3rd thanks to Kayla Chavez's three-run HR. They would add another run in the 6th to go up 4-0. The Spartans would score 5 times in the bottom of the 7th to steal the win from the U. Bri Enter gave up 2 runs in 1/3 of an inning pitched in the 7th to take the loss.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University loading...

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--The Huskies baseball team split a doubleheader with Augustana on Friday. The Vikings took the first game 6-1. SCSU would rebound to take the second game 11-10. The Huskies were led by Drew Breier and Noah Dehne with have 3 RBI each. Up next for St. Cloud State is Minnesota State University-Mankato on March 22nd.

--The Gophers lost a close one to Elon on Friday 2-1 in 10 innings. Brady Counsell had a good day at the plate going 3-6 with Minnesota’s only RBI. The Gophers scored in the 2nd and made the one-run hold until the 9th inning. Elon tied the game in the 9th and then pushed the game-winner across in the 10th to steal the victory. Tucker Novotny was stellar for the U throwing 6.2 innings of shutout ball with two strikeouts and two walks. Seth Clausen took the loss giving up the run in the 10th.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker