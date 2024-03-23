SCSU Men’s Hockey Falls To Denver In Friday Sports Recap

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

Jason Soria, St. Cloud State University Jason Soria, St. Cloud State University loading...

--St. Cloud State was eliminated from the NCHC tournament Friday losing to Denver 5-4 in overtime. St. Cloud State never trailed in the game until Denver scored the game-winner in OT. In all likelihood, SCSU's season is over unless they somehow get an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament when teams are picked on Sunday.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

-- The St. Cloud Norsemen lost to the Bismarck Bobcats 5-2. Tyler Dysart and Rhys Wallin each had a goal for St. Cloud. The two teams play again on Saturday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Kaitlyn Zuehl, St. Cloud State University Kaitlyn Zuehl, St. Cloud State University loading...

--The SCSU Softball team split a doubleheader with Winona State on Friday. Winona beat up on the Huskies in game one taking the contest 10-2 in five innings. The Huskies won game 2 with a 1-0 shutout. Justyce Porter was outstanding in the win pitching a complete game with five strikeouts and only 2 walks. St. Cloud is now 17-10 on the year.

Get our free mobile app

--The Gophers opened Big Ten play on Friday with a two-game split with Maryland. The Terps edged Minnesota 7-6 in game one. The U beat up Maryland in game two taking it by a 15-6 score. The Gophers were led by Sydney Strelow and Jess Oakland who each had four hits, and Macy Richardson picked up the win out of the bullpen.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--St. Cloud State split a doubleheader with Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday. The Huskies took the first game 5-1. Cal James and Ben Clapp homered in the contest. Mankato took the second game 3-2. St. Cloud held a 2-1 lead going into the 9th but Mankato got a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th to win the game.

-- The University of Minnesota fell to San Francisco 6-4. Tucker Novotny threw 5 1/3 innings giving up 5 runs with 10 strikeouts. The Dons got two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead after the Gophers had just tied things up in the top of the inning. The U would get one more run in the 6th on a solo home run by Sam Hunt but would get no closer, and San Fran would add an insurance run in the bottom of the 8th. The Gophers are now 8-10 this season.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures