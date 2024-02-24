Henderson’s 3-Goals Lead SCSU Over Beavers In Area Sports Recap

Brent Cizek, St. Cloud State University Brent Cizek, St. Cloud State University loading...

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-- St. Cloud State dominated Bemidji State taking down the Beavers 5-1. Greta Henderson led the way for the Huskies scoring three times. Emma Gentry and Katie Kaufman scored the other two goals for St. Cloud State, and JoJo Chobak stopped 17 shots, including 5 on the power play. St. Cloud is now 16-15-2 on the year.

- The University of Minnesota earned the extra point by beating the U of M-Duluth in a shootout on Friday. The Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead in the first period. Abbey Murphy would tie the game in the 2nd period with her 30th goal of the season. They would skate the rest of the way without scoring and go to the shootout. Skylar Vetter shut the Bulldogs out in the shootout and Ella Huber would push a goal across to get the Gophers the extra point in the conference standings.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-- The SCSU men’s hockey team lost in overtime to Western Michigan 4-3. The Huskies got out to an early lead and held a 3-1 advantage going into the third. The Broncos would score twice in the first half of the third to tie things up at 3-3. It looked like St. Cloud had won it with 1:38 to play on a goal by Veeti Miettinen but the replay determined no conclusive goal so the game went to overtime. Western Michigan would score 2:00 minutes into overtime to steal the victory from St. Cloud State.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

The St. Cloud Norsemen lost 3-2 in overtime to the North Iowa Bulls. Tyler Geyer and Hagen Moe scored for St. Cloud. They take on the Bulls again tonight.

Kaitlyn Zuehl, St. Cloud State University Kaitlyn Zuehl, St. Cloud State University loading...

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

--St. Cloud State took part in the Washburn Invitational in Topeka, Kan. to kick off their 2024 season splitting a pair of games. The Huskies beat Missouri Western 5-4 in the first game. In the second game, they lost to Northwest Missouri State 2-1. SCSU plays two more games today in the tournament taking on Maryville and Pittsburgh State.

--The University of Minnesota lost two games on Friday in the UNT Invitational. The Gophers lost to Texas Tech in a close 2-1 battle in game one. The U fell to North Texas 7-5 in the second game. Minnesota will have two more games today taking on Texas Tech for the 2nd time and then Stephen F. Austin.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--The Gophers lost their exhibition game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday 13-2. The Twins put up 10 hits but got help from Minnesota’s pitching staff who walked 13 hitters. The Gophers will play Northeastern today and tomorrow as they return to collegiate action.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

St. Stephen, Minnnesota in Pictures

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions