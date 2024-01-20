Gophers topple Ohio State To Lead Your Sports Roundup

In a Big Ten matchup, the Gophers took down Ohio State 5-2. Minnesota jumped on the Buckeyes early scoring three first-period goals. They were led by Rhett Pitlick who had his first career hat trick and a four-point night. The Gophers also got goals from Connor Kurth and Jimmy Snuggerud.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-- The University of North Dakota proved to be too much for St. Cloud State Friday night beating the Huskies 5-3. The Fighting Hawks went up 2-0 after the first period and St. Cloud was never able to get the game back to even. The Huskies closed the gap to 1 goal three times throughout the game only to see UND go back up by two every time. The Huskies got one goal each from Mason Salquist, Zach Okabe, and Veeti Miettinen. Miettinen became the 39th member of SCSU’s 100-point club with his goal. The two teams play again tonight.

--St. John’s freshmen would lead the way in their 4-1 win over Hamline on Friday. After a scoreless first period, the Johnnies would get three straight goals from freshman Jackson Bisson and two back-to-back goals by Jack Wandmacher. Junior Spencer Rudrud would get the fourth goal for the Johnnies.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-- The University of Minnesota blanks Bemidji State University 2-0 on Friday. The Gophers got goals from Josefin Bouveng and Allie Franco. It was Franco’s first goal of the season. The two teams square off again today. The victory was the Gophers 21st straight over Bemidji State.

-- The Huskies struggled early against St. Thomas before netting a 3-1 win. After a scoreless first period, the Huskies got a goal six minutes into the 2nd period by Klara Hymlarova. SCSU would take a 2-0 lead on a goal by Katie Kaufman. St. Thomas would cut the lead to 2-1 early in the third period before Alice Sauriol would net the Huskies third goal to get to the final score. JoJo Chobak made 24 saves in the win.

-- Hamline proved to be too much for St. Ben’s on Friday beating the Bennies 3-1. Hamline took the lead on a goal by Elizabeth Valley at 12:59 in the first period. Emma Rooks would knot things up for St. Ben’s with her 14th goal of the year with 1:02 left in the first period. Hamline would retake the lead late in the 2nd period and then make it a two-goal lead on a power play goal from Emme Nelson in the third for the final score. The two teams play again today.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

-- St. Cloud State got back on the winning track with a 79-51 win over Wayne State. It was a back-and-forth game in the first half with the Huskies taking a one-point lead at halftime. Wayne State would go up by 5 early in the 2nd half before St. Cloud State would fight back to be up by 2 points just over four minutes into the half. SCSU would then pull away and not trail again in the game. The Huskies were led by Anish Ramiall’s 15 points and Lucas Morgan who had 11.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

-- SCSU got off to a fast start which helped propel them to a 58-52 win over Wayne State. The Huskies jumped on Wayne State in the first quarter going up 21-4. Wayne State would take advantage of St. Cloud State’s cold shooting in the second quarter to cut the lead, but SCSU would still be up 25-21 at halftime. The two teams would stay pretty close in the third before St. Cloud would gain the lead and hold on for the win in the fourth. The Huskies were led by Ashley Sawicki’s 12 points and Jada Eggebrecht’s 11 points.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

--The St. Cloud Norsemen got a much-needed win beating the Minnesota Wilderness 5-2. The Norsemen got single goals from Braden Panzer, Michael Coleman, Andrew Cumming, Peyton Mithmuangneua, and Hagen Moe in the win. St. Cloud is now 15-12-2-7 on the year they will finish their home-and-home series with the Wilderness tonight.

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks beat down the Minnesota Loons 15-1 on Friday. The Lumberjacks were led by Thomas Gerum and Parker Mitchell’s three goals each. They got two goals apiece from Easton Proner and Edan Cho. Granite City also got solo goals from Caleb Anderson, Ashton Ericksen, Parker Comstock, Joe Greniuk, and Connor Miller. The Lumberjacks will play the Alexandria Blizzard tonight.

