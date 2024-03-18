More Fun Than Just Games At NCHC Frozen Faceoff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- There is more to take in at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Frozen Faceoff than just the games this weekend. Fans heading down to see the St. Cloud State Men's Hockey Team play at the Xcel Energy Center can also take in other fun activities.

Get our free mobile app

On Thursday you can catch the team's practice, or join the NCHC Fan Skate and skate on the ice at Xcel Energy Center from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Then on Friday and Saturday Fan Fest returns featuring music, interactive games, food, and more. Fan Fest is Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at its new location at Smorgie's Bar and Grill.

St. Cloud's practice time on Thursday has not been set yet and you do need to bring your own skates. The practices, Fan Skate, and Fan Fest are all free to attend. The Huskies will take on Denver on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come With Us and Tour Gilman in Pictures

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage