Popular Children’s Show Glides Into Minnesota This Fall

Geo Rittenmyer, Feld Entertainment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular children's show is returning to Minnesota this fall, with a new twist. Disney On Ice, Mickey's Search Party will skate into the Xcel Energy Center from November 21 - 24.

Feld Entertainment
Jeff Kavanaugh, Feld Entertainment
Feld Entertainment
Mickey and his friends follow Captain Hook's treasure map to find Tinker Bell after he tries to take her magic. Fans will get to tag along to magical places like Marigold Bridge, Arendelle, and the mystical Land of the Dead.

Jeff Kavanaugh, Feld Entertainment
Feld Entertainment
Jeff Kavanaugh, Feld Entertainment
Disney On Ice, Mickey's Search Party delivers the story through multi-leveled production numbers on the ice and in the air. Tickets go on sale on July 30th at Ticketmaster and the Xcel Energy Box Office.

Feld Entertainment
Feld Entertainment
Feld Entertainment
Feld Entertainment
Feld Entertainment
