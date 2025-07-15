ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two modern animated classics will take to the ice in St. Paul this winter. Disney On Ice Presents Frozen and Encanto will skate into the Xcel Energy Center, soon to be Grand Casino Arena, from December 4th through the 7th.

Audiences will get to see Elsa and Mirabel live as well as Mickey, Minnie, and other Disney favorites. The fun kicks off with Olaf narrating the story of Frozen with stunning ice skating. After the Frozen adventure, fans will be transported to the Mountains of Colombia, where they will meet the Madrigals as Mirabel tells the story of her amazing family and her journey to save the casita and her enchanted family home.

Will There Be Any Meet & Greets Before the Show?

The shows will offer a preshow character experience that includes games, storytelling, crafting, and interactive time with Elsa and Mirabel for an additional cost. Tickets for Disney On Ice Presents Frozen and Encanto go on sale to the general public on July 22nd, with Disney on Ice Preferred Customer sales starting on July 15th.

