Paparazzi To Flock to Grand Casino Arena For 14-Time Grammy Winner
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Pop music fans won't need a Poker Face to hide their excitement when a 14-time Grammy winner comes to Minnesota. Lady Gaga is bringing her "The Mayhem Ball" tour to Grand Casino Arena for two big shows on April 9th and 10th next year. The tour is in support of her 8th studio album, Mayhem, released earlier this year.
Lady Gaga has not performed in Minnesota since 2018, and St. Paul will be the tour's final stop on its North American leg before she heads off to Canada and the United Kingdom. Lady Gaga says "The Mayhem Ball" tour will be a more intimate theatrical experience compared to her other tours. She is known for her distinctive fashion, image reinventions, and powerful live performances. Pre-Sale Tickets start on Wednesday, with tickets for the general public going on sale on Monday.
