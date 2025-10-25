Three Legendary Acts Hit the Road Together for Epic Tour
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Music fans can relive decades gone by as three acts from the '80s and '90s invade Minnesota this spring. New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton will all take the stage at Target Center on March 22 next year as part of "The New Edition Way Tour." The original boy band, New Edition, consists of Bobby Brown, Johnny Gil, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe. Collectively, they have amassed multiple number-one hit singles and sold over 50 million albums. Boyz II Men has won 4 Grammy Awards and is known for their hit songs like "End of the Road" and "Motown Philly." Toni Braxton is one of the best-selling female artists of all time and a 7-time Grammy Award winner.
Have they ever toured together before and when do tickets go on sale?
The tour marks the first time New Edition and Boyz II Men have ever toured together. "The New Edition Way Tour" takes its name from the street of the same name in Boston that was recently renamed in their honor. Tickets for "The New Edition Way Tour" go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with a pre-sale on Thursday on axs.com.
