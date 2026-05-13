MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new venue is set to open to the public next week with a special musical guest. The Quinlan Room by Dakota will host an evening with legendary Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera on May 20th.

The event will be the first-ever public show at the venue. The Quinlan Room is located in the historic Young-Quinlan Building on the Nicolett Mall in downtown Minneapolis. The venue officially opened in April with an open house and has hosted a few private events.

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The Young-Quinlan Building was built in 1926 as a flagship department store.

It offers a flexible space that can accommodate 50 to over 300 people, depending on the event layout. Marketing Manager, Erika Pedraza, says the space is designed to host a variety of events, including live music, corporate gatherings, community events, and private parties. She says they have had a great response and a lot of interest in the venue since it opened.

The building became an official historical landmark in 1988.

The Phil Manzanera show will feature stories from the performer's long career with not only Roxy Music but also Pink Floyd, Steve Winwood, John Cale, and more. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. on the 20th, and tickets are still available for just under $51.00 each.

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The Quinlan Room The Quinlan Room loading...

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