New Album And A Concert, Maroon 5 Is Back In Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Fans will be able to move like Jagger when a new tour hits Minnesota this fall. Maroon 5 is bringing their arena tour to the Xcel Energy Center on October 29th.
Does Maroon 5 Have Any New Music Coming Out?
The tour coincides with the release of the group's eighth studio album, "Love Is Like," due out on August 15th. Maroon 5 has also released the first single off the new LP titled "All Night" with a music video expected to drop on Friday. "Love Is Like" also features a collaboration with Lisa of Blackpink, and it is Maroon 5's first new LP since 2021's "JORDI."
Has Maroon 5 Played In Minnesota Before?
It will be the sixth time the three-time Grammy Award-winning group has played at Xcel Energy Center. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with numerous pre-sales earlier in the week.
