ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Fans will be able to move like Jagger when a new tour hits Minnesota this fall. Maroon 5 is bringing their arena tour to the Xcel Energy Center on October 29th.

Audacy's 10th Annual We Can Survive Manny Carabel, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Does Maroon 5 Have Any New Music Coming Out?

The tour coincides with the release of the group's eighth studio album, "Love Is Like," due out on August 15th. Maroon 5 has also released the first single off the new LP titled "All Night" with a music video expected to drop on Friday. "Love Is Like" also features a collaboration with Lisa of Blackpink, and it is Maroon 5's first new LP since 2021's "JORDI."

An Unforgettable Evening - Inside Phillip Faraone, Getty Images loading...

Has Maroon 5 Played In Minnesota Before?

It will be the sixth time the three-time Grammy Award-winning group has played at Xcel Energy Center. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with numerous pre-sales earlier in the week.

The Event hosted By The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Gabe Ginsberg, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater Chicago was at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 13th, 2025 with all their hits, and it was the third of four shows by frontline acts at the Ledge for the week. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater The Barenaked Ladies wrapped up a big week of headlining acts in June of 2025 with guests Fastball and Guster. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt